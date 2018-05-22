Wellingborough drink-driver who gave ‘highest reading ever’ jailed

A Wellingborough man who ‘felt safe to get behind the wheel’ despite being almost six times the drink-drive limit has been jailed.

Glyn Salisbury, 44, of Butterfields, gave the highest alcohol reading solicitors had ever seen.

Yesterday (Monday) Northampton Magistrates’ Court heard how Salisbury was spotted asleep in his Honda Civic at about 6pm on May 5 this year.

A member of the public approached him but Salisbury drove off and police were called, with others following him.

Salisbury, a qualified aircraft engineer, was seen to swerve across the middle of the road and mount a verge.

He drove across the A45 bridge into Great Doddington and hit a kerb.

He nearly hit an oncoming vehicle before coming to a stop when a tyre burst.

Prosecuting, Sukhi Singh said: “He appeared very unsteady on his feet.

“He had to grab the car to steady himself.”

He gave a reading of 191mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath roadside before giving a reading of 205mcg at the police station. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Mr Singh added: “I have been prosecuting for many years and this is the highest reading I have ever come across.”

Salisbury, a functioning alcoholic who had hidden his addiction from his family and colleagues, was later taken to hospital for an assessment.

The court heard he was previously banned from driving for 18 months after being caught over the limit in 2015.

On the day of the latest incident he had been drinking until about 2am and had more to drink at midday.

He told probation officers he ‘felt he was safe to drive’ but added that he felt stupid, ashamed and embarrassed.

Mitigating, Richard Bolch said: “It’s fair to say that it’s by the grace of God that he did not harm anyone else.

“When asked he said to me he was completely and utterly ashamed at what he had done.”

Mr Bolch added Salisbury was ‘completely broken’ but admitted the exceptionally high reading was ‘worrying’.

Jailing a tearful Salisbury, chairwoman of the bench Penelope Menzies said: “We feel we have no option but to impose a custodial sentence today.

“You already have a drink-drive offence and you do not appear to have learnt from that.

“The main ready [for custody] is the exceptionally high reading.”

Salisbury was jailed for 16 weeks and banned from driving for five years.

He was also ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £115.