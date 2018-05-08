Wellingborough drink-driver caught six times over limit

A Wellingborough man has been charged with drink-driving after giving the highest reading a police inspector has ever seen.

Glyn Salisbury, of Butterfields in the town, was caught by police in Great Doddington’s High Street on Sunday (May 6).

He gave an evidential breath test of 211 mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 35.

Inspector Carl Wilson from Northamptonshire Police said: “Shocked to see a drink driver in custody who provided an evidential breath reading of 211 (legal limit is 35!).

“Highest I have ever seen.”

Salisbury has been bailed to attend Northampton Magistrates’ Court on May 21.