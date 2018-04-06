Wellingborough district school delighted by ‘outstanding’ inspection

A school in the Wellingborough district has been graded as outstanding in all areas of its latest Diocesan Church school inspection.

Grendon Primary School, which also has the top grade from Ofsted, was praised for its high standards of academic achievement, personal development and wellbeing for all pupils.

Headteacher John Wayland said: “Within a few hours of being in our school, the inspector described it as a ‘special place’ and that’s probably the most affirming thing you can hear as a head.

“It reflects the total commitment of the whole school community in ensuring that Grendon Primary School remains a great place for children to learn, grow and develop as brilliant individuals.”

Inspectors reported that the school is ‘outstanding at meeting the needs of all learners’, with the school’s unique global curriculum, underpinned by the Church of England’s vision for education.

The report goes on to say that children ‘love to learn’ and that ‘provision for prayer and reflection within the curriculum promotes a deep level of spiritual awareness in learners’.

The school, which has just more than 100 pupils on its roll, was voted Primary School of the Year in the Northamptonshire Education Awards in both 2014 and 2016.

In 2015 and 2017, the school was shortlisted in the Creative School of the Year category at the national TES Schools Awards.