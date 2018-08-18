Wellingborough Daylight charity thanks shopping centre for donation

Wellingborough’s Daylight Centre Fellowship has been handed a boost by the Swansgate Shopping Centre Community Chest Fund.

The centre made a donation of £100 to the charity.

Daylight Centre Fellowship is an independent charity striving to help people in Wellingborough and north Northamptonshire to meet personal challenges ranging from complex mental health issues, drug and alcohol abuse, learning difficulties, to homelessness or simply feeling fragile, isolated and alone. One of the services they provide is an affordable or free hot lunchtime meal, four days a week. Their kitchen is manned by volunteers and provides 18 meals a day.

Lindsay Tickner, centre manager at Swansgate, said, “We are delighted that this month’s fund is going towards Daylight Centre Fellowship, and helping provide lunchtime meals to those in need.

“With a kitchen run completely by volunteers, it’s great to see the award being used it such a positive way to help the community.”

Paul Adams, manager of the Daylight Centre, added: “Everyone involved with the Daylight Centre is delighted to have been nominated and receive this award from the Swansgate Community Chest.

“We are totally dependent on these donations from our supporters, without them we could not help the hungry and support so many people who are in a crisis.

“This award will pay for two weeks of shopping, so thank you for considering us and making a difference to those in need.”

Each month, the Swansgate Community Chest scheme invites local shoppers and visitors to nominate a local fundraiser, challenge, charity or club. Since its launch, the Community Chest has supported 20 local causes with a £100 contribution including Wellingborough and District Talking Newspapers for the Blind, Highfield Nursery School, Northamptonshire Search and Rescue, Nene Valley Community First Responders and Wellingborough Mind.