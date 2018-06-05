Wellingborough daredevils reach speeds of 110mph at Corby track

Scream if you want to go faster!

This group of daredevils from Wellingborough’s Golden Years group weren’t scared of putting their foot down when they took to the track at Rockingham Speedway last week.

Members of Golden Years loved getting behind the wheel at Rockingham Speedway

Golden Years was launched by Meg Neilan with the aim of tackling loneliness and isolation among the elderly in Wellingborough almost a year ago.

The group is for older people and is aimed at helping them embrace life and live like retired teenagers by enjoying new experiences while keeping active and sociable.

To kick-start the countdown to the group’s first anniversary, some of their members took part in a supercar driving and hot lap experience at Rockingham Speedway.

Mel, who did it as part of his 75th birthday celebrations, and Freda, 86, both got behind the wheel of a super car and hit the racetrack where they were able to show off their driving skills.

Members of Golden Years with Meg Neilan at the track

Mary, 80, later joined them in a high speed hot lap experience where they were able to experience an exhilarating passenger ride at speeds of more than 110mph.

Meg said: “Once again, Golden Years have smashed all perceptions of what older age can be by proving that new experiences should be embraced.

“Not only does Golden Years strive to encourage older members of the community to live life to the fullest, but it focuses heavily on providing opportunities for people to meet new people and build new friendships, which couldn’t have been captured any better than in this photo.

“Golden Years will be celebrating their one-year anniversary in July and as we reflect back over the past year, it is clear to see that the group continues to grow from strength to strength.

“With the experiences they’ve already achieved in this time ranging from ice-skating, cocktail making, indoor skydiving and now super car driving, we can only wait with bated breath to see what challenges and experiences they will continue to achieve over the next 12 months.”

Golden Years now has its own office based on the first floor of The Emporium at Nene Court in The Embankment, Wellingborough.

Anyone wanting more details about the group can find them on Facebook under Golden Years or contact them by calling 07376 732084 or emailing goldenyears.community@mail.com.