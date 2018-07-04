Wellingborough dancers impress judges at the World Cup!

Forty dancers from Wellingborough’s Kilburn School of Dance were selected to represent England in 11 dances at the Dance World Cup in Barcelona last week.

Principal Amanda Wilkins said: “We are delighted to report back that we received bronze and silver medals and came fourth four times, missing out on the bronze by .1 of a Mark on one group dance.

“We also gained a sixth place all of which give Team England points for the country award.”

Silver medals were won by Scarlett Bolwell, Francesca Allen, Ronalee Galhena and Charley Knight for a tap number.

A group of six to nine-year-olds won the bronze for a ballet group. Fourth place finishers were Isobel Barber, Georgia Gunning, Lili Skye Howe and Francesca Allen.

Amanda added: “Against 36 other countries and 50,000 children involved from all around the world, all at Kilburn School are delighted with their results.”

“Overall Spain won the country award with England as runner-up.

“I am so proud of all dancers. They work hard in lessons and really have risen to achieve in new and demanding situations.

“One group even had to dance at 12.20am in the morning which is something we have never had to do before. We had huge support from parents and fellow team members in Spain and also from family, friends and schools back home who could watch on live streaming, definitely a great experience.”

Pupils returned home to go into rehearsals for their showcase: Let’s Go to the Movies, at the Castle Theatre on July 21/22. Tickets are available from the box office.