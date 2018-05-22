Wellingborough dancer on course for dream career in the West End

A talented dancer is looking forward to pursuing her dream career after securing a place at a top performing arts college.

Ella Beardsley, 18, of Wrenn Academy in Wellingborough has been successful in gaining a full dance and drama award (DaDAs) to study musical theatre at Laine Theatre Arts in London from September.

Ella

The young performer is currently in Year 13 completing her A-levels in dance, media and film studies, and is looking forward to pursuing her dream career in the West End.

Ella said: “I am extremely happy and honoured to receive the DaDA from Laine Theatre Arts and am really excited about the future.

“It means so much to me and my family.”

First introduced in 1999, the DaDAs offer annual scholarships to talented performing arts students studying at some of the country’s leading providers of professional vocational training in dance, drama and musical theatre.

Ella in action

DaDAs are aimed at highly talented young people intending to pursue performing careers in dance, drama and musical theatre.

Students graduate having benefited from professional training that will enable them to work in the performing arts in the UK and overseas.

As well as successfully gaining a place at this prestigious college in London, Ella was also offered places at Bird, Urdang and Performers.

In April, Ella was invited for a DaDA audition at Laine and recently received the phone call to say she had been successful in gaining a full DaDA.

Ella Beardsley

Hayley Dimmock, dance teacher from Wrenn Academy, said: “Ella is such a talented and hardworking young lady who thoroughly deserves this scholarship award.

“We are so proud of her and look forward to following the next stage of her career.”

Outside of school, Ella has competed in competitions regionally and nationally, gaining regular successes for Mayhew Performing Arts School in Northampton.

In more recent competitions she was honoured to be awarded most promising senior dancer and won the senior bursary from Northampton dance festival.

She has also been a part of the English National Ballet Youth Company and Tring Park Classical Ballet Associates.