Wellingborough crematorium team scoops award in first year

The team at the Nene Valley Crematorium - which is just a year old - have received an award from the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management.

The bronze award was presented in recognition of the igh standards reached by the fledgling team in its first 12 months.

The award recognises high standards of customer care, information and choice for bereaved people, plus a commitment to environmentally friendly practices, which includes working closely with colleagues in the bereavement profession.

The crematorium team offers guidance and support to ceremony leaders and funeral directors with the planning of funerals, to ensure those bereft reach informed decisions when reviewing the choices available to them at the crematorium, so that the funeral and any commemoration is meaningful, and meets personalised requirements.

Cllr Barry Graves, responsible for the crematorium, said: “We strive to deliver a caring, considerate service to meet an individual’s need, in a modern multi-cultural setting and are sensitive to those needs to accommodate all faiths and those of a secular belief, or none”.

Manager Tracy Lawrence added: “The team and I will be working hard during 2018 and beyond to further improve the facilities we offer.

“Personally, I feel very privileged to be given an opportunity to be part of a team who are dedicated in helping the local community through their loss at a sad and difficult time.

“We are very passionate to ensure we support bereaved people through the legal complexities and emotional turmoil associated with losing a loved one, to hope in some small way that this process is as smooth and as it can be for them to

navigate.”