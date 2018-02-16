Wellingborough couple celebrate 75 years of marriage

A Wellingborough couple marked Valentine’s Day by celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary.

Gulabbhi Chauhan married wife Jamuben in Ambheti, in India’s Gujurat region, on February 14, 1943.

Mr Chauhan, 94, moved to Wellingborough in 1961 before Mrs Chauhan, 90, flew over with daughters Hasu and Umi in 1966.

Grandson Sunil Chauhan, 33, said: “Even to this day you can see the love in their eyes.

“They feel completely lost without each other and they are always complimenting each other.

“They really look after each other.

“They also both like a tipple.

“Grandad likes his gin and grandma likes her brandy.”

Mr Chauhan went to work in Fiji as a shoemaker in 1954 before moving to the UK, something which he was in two minds over because of the cold and snow.

He worked at Weetabix until he retired and Mrs Chauhan worked at the Formica factory for four years until she left to look after her children.

The pair then both worked at the old Bina Newsagents in Cannon Street, which was opened by their son Mohan who later died.

They have lived in the same house ever since they moved here, a property which Sunil added they are very proud of.

They have five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, aged between three and 14 years old.

The couple, who received a letter of congratulations from the Queen, are celebrating their anniversary with a big family gathering tomorrow (Saturday).