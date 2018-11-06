Wellingborough churches create display with more than 3,600 poppies

A team of knitters have been busy working on a display of more than 3,600 poppies to commemorate the centenary of the end of World War One.

Members, friends and family of Great Park Street Methodist Church in Wellingborough and Kingsway have been knitting all year to create a display of knitted poppies on the 42ft fence at Kingsway Methodist Church.

The poppies on display

The display, made up of more than 3,600 poppies, went up on Saturday (November 4) and will be on show until the afternoon of Remembrance Sunday (November 11).

Wendy Sturgess, who is a member of Great Park Street Methodist, said: “We had a lovely afternoon putting it all together.

“The youngest person there was 16 and the oldest 92.

“It is amazing to see the results of so many months’ worth of knitting by our members, family and friends.”

The Poppies display

On Saturday (November 10), the church will be open for tea, coffee and cake and for anyone who wants to have a poppy.

Wendy added: “We will be asking for donations to the Wellingborough branch of the Royal British Legion, who are supporting us in this venture.”