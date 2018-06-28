Wellingborough church appeals for help with £500,000 community hub project

A church is appealing for support with its project to improve and enhance its Grade II* listed building for the whole community.

Wellingborough’s United Reformed Church in the High Street has plans to make the church more welcoming and amenable to everyone who uses it.

The plans for the church building in High Street

There are four elements to the project:

- a new external ramp to the front of the church to allow for improved access

- new glazed door providing an ‘elegant and secure’ enclosure to the external lobby

- The foyer under the balcony will be enclosed by a glazed partition through which you can enter the church’s worship area. The foyer will become the High Street Hub and will be a multi-functional area, separately heated and include a servery and meeting room

A model of the plans for the exterior of the church

- Redecoration of the existing main worship area of the church

Revd Martha McInnes from the church, which is affectionately referred to as the ‘Porkpie Church’ by many, is really excited by the project and said: “The congregation love the building just as much as the community does, it’s just about making it a more usable space.”

Revd McInnes has been at the church since 2011 and while she is fully behind the project and keen to see it completed, the vision goes back even further to about 20 years ago when it was first considered.

She said it has taken them a long time to come up with the right design for the scheme, which was given planning permission last year, and they now need to raise about £500,000.

A model of the plans for inside the church

They have applied for grants, asked the congregation for donations and are organising fundraisers.

Revd McInnes said: “We have started the fundraising already and probably have a commitment of £60,000 or £70,000 so far.”

She said they have an ongoing programme of fundraisers lined up, including a barn dance in October, but the church, which has an average congregation of between 70 and 80, is also appealing to the community for help.

A large number of groups already use the church and its facilities, and it is hoped even more will do so once The Hub project is finished.

Revd McInnes says they really want it to be a community space and added: “It will be light and bright and I think it will be fabulous.”

Anyone who wants to make a donation to help make the church building fit for purpose in the 21st Century can make cheques payable to Wellingborough United Reformed Church.

Further details are available from the church, via its website at www.wellingboroughurc.org.uk or by searching for Wellingborough United Reformed Church on Facebook.