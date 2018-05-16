Wellingborough charity shop to celebrate reaching its quarter century!

The Salvation Army charity shop in Wellingborough’s Market Street is celebrating its 25th birthday with a two-day offer for customers.

The shop’s official 25th anniversary is this Friday, May 18, and shop manager Gemma Brierley and her team are marking the occasion by offering 25 per cent off in store on Friday and Saturday (May 18/19).

A specially-made cake will also be presented to the team.

Gemma, who has managed the store for two years, said: “I’m really pleased to be part of this shop on such a significant milestone. With many high street stores finding trading difficult at the moment, it’s really important to celebrate the fact that we are still going strong.

“We strive to provide excellent customer service which I think makes a real difference, and we have built relationships with our loyal customers. We really are part of the community.”

In their 25 years of service to Wellingborough, the shop has welcomed hundreds of members of the community as volunteers, including Mark Hawkins (pictured), their longest serving volunteer who has been with the store for 20 years this year.

Mark said: “Volunteering with The Salvation Army has changed my life. I love the team here, I am well supported, and I enjoy every day that I volunteer. I love meeting customers and talking with them – it’s a sociable job.”

Last year, the shop was awarded “Shop of the Area” by Salvation Army retail team senior managers.

The shop offers a value concept, where all pre-loved items are £3 or under.