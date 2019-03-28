Wellingborough charity’s Mad Hatter’s Tea Party to mark £3m milestone

A tea party was held to celebrate a Wellingborough cancer charity reaching a fundraising milestone.

Crazy Hats hit the £3m target last year, and held a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party-themed get-together at Wicksteed Park to mark the occasion.

Charity founder Glennis Hooper said: “It was a crazy afternoon – but brilliant in every way! A mass of colour and madhatter’s hats everywhere – a wonderful way to celebrate Crazy Hats reaching and passing the £3m milestone.

“For me, the highlight of the afternoon was being with so many inspirational people whose lives had been touched by breast cancer; it really was a party, even though we took time to remember those who could not be with us.

“The array of hats that had been made and the costumes worn by many were fantastic – for a few hours everyone was able to forget about the effects of breast cancer and have fun.

“At the same time it was the perfect opportunity to say a huge thank you to everyone in the community who has helped Crazy Hats get this far; in particular, the dedicated Crazy Hats Team and the many individuals, groups and companies who were represented, especially Avon, and Wicksteed Park – with thanks extended, of course, to the wider community.

“Thanks also to Gem Celebrations from Sywell who worked tirelessly, for weeks, to ensure the atmosphere and ambience was correct, it was!

“Tricia Stewart (Miss October from the original Calendar Girls) gave an informative and amusing account of her days and adventures with the ‘other months of the year’ and the knock-on effect making the calendar had on them and the lymphoma charity they were, and still are, supporting.

“Her talk was inspirational and made us think how successful Crazy Hats has been, and is, and yet, is a small, local charity.

“Paul Stephens from Avon spoke passionately of Avon’s proud partnership with Crazy Hats and said how such links need to be enhanced.

“Paul is running the London Marathon for Crazy Hats in a few weeks so we wish him every success with his running and with his fundraising.

“Oliver Wicksteed, chairman of the Wicksteed Charitable Trust, also spoke passionately about our links with Wicksteed over the past 17 years and how special it is.

“It was really interesting to hear of the park’s latest development and improvements and to see, first-hand, the progress that has been made.

“The future for the park is exciting and we are really grateful to everyone at Wicksteed for supporting us so well.

“Our president, Dr Roy Matthews, thanked everyone and spoke of the need for Crazy Hats to have its own dedicated breast cancer centre, whereby patients can call in for support at any time. The need is getting bigger!

“Yes, another milestone for Crazy Hats shared with such special people who we hope we have helped along the way.

“Here’s to the next million!”

The 17th annual Crazy Hats Walk at Wicksteed Park will take place on Sunday, May 19.

Visit the new Crazy Hats website to register.