Wellingborough charity runner dons toga for Great North Run

A charity supporter who had hung up his marathon running shoes is getting them back out to run the Great North Run tomorrow (Sunday, September 9) for the final time – in fancy dress!

Carlos Martin, 49, from Wellingborough completed the Great North Run for Teamwork Trust – a Northamptonshire charity which supports adults with mental health needs, learning and physical disabilities – last year.

Carlos, who is Head of Supply Chain at Prestige Homeseeker Park & Leisure Homes, said: “I didn’t intend to run again but Teamwork Trust is a fantastic charity and I am a long-term supporter of the incredible work they do so it was easy to change my mind.”

Carlos is among a team of ten Teamwork Trust runners all hoping to raise a total of £10,000 between them. His training has included running three times a week and using the facilities at the Kettering Park Hotel.

He added: “I feel very passionate about raising money and awareness for Teamwork Trust and I like to add extra challenges for myself. As this will be my last long run, I decided I would run in fancy dress just for the fun of it. I will be dressed as Togaman in celebration of Greek history where the notion of the marathon first started.”

To help raise awareness and funds, Carlos held a charity barbecue in August which raised £525.

Teamwork Trust strategic director, John Bruce said, “We think it’s fantastic that Carlos is running in fancy dress for our charity and we are hugely grateful to all our Teamwork Trust runners. It is getting really exciting now as the event is just weeks away.”

Participants have been running various fundraisers in the lead-up to the run. There is also a speed networking event on Friday 31st August planned by another Teamwork runner, Allen Tew, Groups, Conference and Sales Co-ordinator at Holiday Inn Express, Kettering.

Wellingborough based company Elba Ltd are supporting Teamwork by paying for the participants’ hotel accommodation. Kettering Park Hotel, who have chosen Teamwork as their charity of the year, are also offering training facilities for the runners in their gym.

To donate to Carlos’ fundraising, visit www.teamworktrust.co.uk/Appeal/great-north-run-2018.