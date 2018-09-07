Wellingborough charity inundated with support for pink bows project

People have been busy knitting hundreds of pink bows to help spread a very important message during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Nearly £3 million has been raised by the Wellingborough-based Crazy Hats Breast Cancer Appeal since it was launched 17 years ago to improve breast cancer care at Kettering and Northampton general hospitals.

But as the charity gears up for another Breast Cancer Awareness Month, it is looking to do things a bit differently this year.

Supporters from Northants as well as around the world have been knitting hundreds of pink bows which will go on display during October to encourage women to attend their mammogram appointments.

Charity founder Glennis Hooper from Wellingborough said: “It’s gone global and the potential for it is huge.

“There’s so much we can do with this.

“It’s not a fundraiser, it’s about raising awareness and getting women to take up their appointments.

“We’ve had bows from America, Malta and Australia as well as all four corners of the UK and a 102-year-old lady from Wollaston who has knitted 102 bows for every year of her life.”

After launching the project in May, the charity has been inundated with knitted bows and the postman has been kept busy with pink parcels arriving at the office each day.

The response on Facebook has also been huge with the original post asking for pink bows being shared more than 650 times.

Glennis said: “It’s been the biggest response we have had.

“Northamptonshire has done us proud, with villages, women’s clubs, U3A groups, knitting groups, church groups, slimming groups and individuals all getting involved.

“It’s just amazing. It’s lovely, the personal touch to all of this, it’s very humbling.

“This is not about money, it’s about people.”

All the bows will be sewn onto bunting and displayed around the county during October.

Anyone who wants to display a length of bunting (five metres), such as shops, doctor surgeries, gyms or hairdressers, can contact Crazy Hats on 01933 442999, email crazyhats@btconnect.com or go to www.crazyhatsbreastcancerappeal.co.uk.