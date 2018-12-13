Wellingborough charity Crazy Hats hits £3m fundraising milestone

Wellingborough breast cancer charity Crazy Hats has hit an amazing milestone.

The charity, founded by Glennis Hooper in 2001 after she herself was diagnosed with the disease, has this month reached the £3m fundraising mark.

Glennis said: “Back in May 2015 we were thrilled to announce that Crazy Hats had raised an amazing £2m, the £1m total being reached in June 2010.

“Now, three years and a few months later, we can announce that the £3m total has been reached.

“This is all due to a lot of hard work and wonderful support and belief from the people of Northamptonshire in the 17 years that our charity has been in existence – 17 years of no two days ever being the same; 17 years of meeting wonderful people, all with their stories to tell. We have loved every minute!”

Glennis said the £3m mark was reached when Warren Brown, 2017 past captain of Rushden Golf Club, donated £4,000 having chosen Crazy Hats as his nominated charity for his year in office.

Warren Brown, Dave Chisholm and Michael Stephens from Rushden Golf Club

Taken together with the money raised by the previous two men’s captains, Dave Chisholm (2015) and Michael Stephens (2016), they raised more than £9,000.

Glennis added: “Thank you so, so much to everyone who has contributed to this incredible amount, whether it be by making a donation, organising an event, making cakes, craft items, giving in memory – the list is endless.

“Thank you, too, to the wonderful Crazy Hats team, past and present and those, sadly, no longer with us.

“We are immensely proud of this achievement and will soon be announcing details of a very special and ‘crazy’ way to celebrate! Please put the afternoon of Sunday, March 24, 2019, in your diaries.

“We never dreamed that such a total could be possible, but it does not mean we will sit back on our laurels; there is so much more that can be done and has yet to be done.

“With well over £2m having been donated to Kettering and Northampton general hospitals, Leicester Royal Infirmary and other services such as lymphoedema, funding a huge variety of projects, large and small, in all the breast and oncology departments, we have also set up many services of our own.

“These include different support groups for patients and carers, complimentary therapies and holiday breaks at our holiday home in Norfolk.

“However, our base is in rented accommodation on a busy industrial estate.

“We have been there for over 11 years and in all that time we have been looking to secure better and bigger premises in the locality; premises and better facilities that our patients need and deserve.

“Therefore, as well as continuing to support the hospitals and run our services, we will be focusing on trying to find our desired ‘haven’.

“This would be a tremendous boost to the people of Northamptonshire and to local breast cancer services generally.

“If you can help us in any way please do get in touch.

“Will 2019 be cause for a further celebration?

“To all readers, and to the Northants Telegraph, my heartfelt thanks again for such loyal support and coverage.”