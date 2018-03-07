Wellingborough carers get helping hand from developer

A charity which offers support to carers in the Wellingborough area has been handed a £1,000 boost by a developer.

orthamptonshire Carers says the donation, from Bovis Homes, will help fund its Wellingborough-based Carers Choir and Carers Wellbeing courses, which have been set up to help local carers to forge new friendships, increase their confidence, and to reduce stress and isolation.

Bovis Homes made the donation from its Stanton Cross Community Award, which offers a quarterly donation of £1,000 to charities and good causes in the Wellingborough area.

Paul Soutar, Bovis Homes Divisional Operations Director, responsible for Stanton Cross said: “We are extremely pleased to be able to help Northamptonshire Carers carry out important work in the local community with an award of £1,000 from the Stanton Cross Community Fund.

“The donation will help the charity to run valuable services such as its Carers Choir and Carers Wellbeing courses, which so many local people benefit from. We are very proud to support Northamptonshire Carers and wish them every success in the future.”

Dawn Panter at Northamptonshire Carers added: “Northamptonshire Carers are very pleased to be the recipients of the Stanton Cross Community Award. This contribution will make a real difference to our work providing vital support to carers in Wellingborough and the surrounding areas.

“We are very thankful to Bovis Homes for their generosity and for recognising the value of what we do to give carers a better quality of life.”

Visit www.stantoncross.co.uk/community for more information.