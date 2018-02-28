Wellingborough care home ‘free lunch’ scheme aims to reduce loneliness

A care home in Wellingborough has invited older people from the local community to have lunch with them in a bid to reduce loneliness.

Bilton Court in Queensway is inviting older people, who would otherwise be on their own, to join them for a free lunch.

The catering team, who use fresh, seasonable ingredients for all its meals as part of the home’s health eating ethos, hope older people living alone will benefit from a hot meal particularly as the weather gets colder.

Sam Horne, manager of Bilton Court, which is rated Good by regulator the Care Quality Commission, said: “We’re delighted to be inviting older people from our local community to come and join us for lunch.

“Research from the Campaign to End Loneliness shows that around 10% of the population aged over 65 feel lonely all or most of the time, with more than 800,000 older people being chronically lonely.

“It is important as a charity that we are not only committed to happy living for our residents but we do the same for the local community by providing a hot nutritious meal to vulnerable older people.

“The lunch will give the older people the chance to have a chat over a meal and make new friends.”

Places are limited and will be filled on a first-come-first-serve basis, so to book a place, contact 0800 0854129.