Wellingborough cadet gets top job with chief constable

The chief constable of Northamptonshire Police has a new protégé after a teenage volunteer was selected to be a voice for young people in policing.

Abbie Tearl, 17, from Wellingborough, is a member of Northamptonshire Emergency Services Cadets (NESC) and was selected from more than 20 applicants to be the chief constable’s cadet for 2018.

The appointment is part of a scheme which sees a cadet selected to work with each emergency service chief.

The cadets act as ambassadors both for NESC and the emergency services, and represent the views of young people to chief officers.

Mr Edens said: “Many congratulations to senior cadet Abbie Tearl who has been appointed as 2018 chief constable’s cadet.

“We’ve already met to talk about the year ahead when Abbie will represent NESC at formal events and shadow me on a takeover day.”

Selection is currently under way for the position of chief fire officer’s cadet.

The successful cadet will support the work of Darren Dovey, who leads Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service.

