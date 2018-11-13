Wellingborough building merchant to celebrate end of roadworks with special trade day for customers

A Wellingborough building merchant is holding a special trade day to mark the end of months of roadworks to a nearby railway bridge which it says has impacted on business.

The Jewson branch in Meadow Close is celebrating by offering visitors exclusive deals, live product demonstrations and expert insight tomorrow (November 14).

James Cox, Jewson Wellingborough branch manager, said: "Since March, our customers have patiently dealt with diversions and disruptions.

"The trade day is our way of saying thank you to all those who have stuck by us.

"We know we aren’t the only ones who have felt the impact of these roadworks and people living nearby have also been affected.

"This is why the event is open to everyone, whether you’re a bricklayer, a labourer, or just live around the corner."

The trade day is open to members of the local community, as well as existing Jewson customers.