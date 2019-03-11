Wellingborough Britain’s Got Talent winner triumphs again at Crufts

Britain’s Got Talent star Ashleigh Butler was once again a winner at Crufts when she triumphed at the dog show on Friday (March 8).

Ashleigh and Sully, a cross between a Border Collie and both a Chinese Crested and a Poodle, took the top prize on in the Kennel Club singles agility small final.

The pair triumphed at last year's annual dog show in Birmingham where they also scooped the agility small final.

Ashleigh said: "Sully was super, he was a good boy.

"It was a very fast course, over and done with very, very quickly.

"It’s always a surprise when you win, but it’s obviously amazing to get to Crufts in the first place."

The day after, the agility champion took to the stage with Sully to host a live reading of the new children’s book, A Pawfect Pair, which celebrates the relationship of a young girl and her Cockapoo and the positive impact dog ownership can have on people.

Ashleigh and her dog Pudsey, who died in 2017, won Britain's Got Talent in 2012 and the children's book is inspired by their relationship.

According to a survey by pet nutritionists Eukanuba, 50 per cent of 16 to 19-year-olds suffer from anxiety, depression and low confidence, but 23 per cent claim their overall wellbeing and happiness was better since getting a dog.

Their fitness, mental wellbeing and physical health also improved, and two-thirds said their relationships with friends and family have benefited as a result of bringing a dog into their life, while 39 per cent felt their confidence has improved.

"It’s great to see that so many young people are interested in dog ownership today," said Ashleigh.

"I hope that in so doing, I can help to inspire the younger generation about the benefits of dog ownership and raise awareness of how they can live life well with their canine companions - just like me and Sully."