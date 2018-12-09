Wellingborough bomb scare ‘safely resolved’

A bomb scare in Wellingborough is over after controlled explosion was carried out on a suspicious package.

Police were called at about 9.30am today (Sunday, December 9) following concerns about a package found in Market Street.

A 100m cordon was put in place and the Swansgate Centre and nearby premises were evacuated as a precaution while the RAF Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit attended to assess the package.

Chief Superintendent Mick Stamper said: “Suspicious packages are always dealt with extremely seriously and, as a precaution, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was called in.

“They were able to assess and carry out a controlled explosion and thankfully the item of concern was finally determined not to present any danger to public safety.”

Social media reports suggest the device, which appeared to have wires coming out of it and a phone taped to it, was left in a bin.

Police are now investigating who left the package in a public place and have urged anyone with information to contact them.

Ch Supt Stamper said: “This has caused significant disruption in the local area for a number of hours and I would appeal to anyone with any information as to who left this item in such a public place, to contact police on 101.

“I would like to thank everyone for their patience this morning while emergency services dealt with this incident.”

Officers are in the process of removing the cordon and re-opening the roads.