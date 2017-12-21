Wellingborough-based firm spreads some festive cheer with gift giving scheme

Staff at Home Instead Senior Care East Northants are delighted with the success of their Be a Santa to a Senior gift giving campaign having received more than 200 gifts.

All the gifts were donated by staff and visitors to Milton Ernest Garden Centre, Podington Garden Centre, Home Instead East Northants CAREGivers and office staff.

Jack with his present

The gifts were wrapped at a mulled wine and mince pies wrapping party at Home Instead’s office in Wellingborough.

And they were then donated to The British Legion branches of Rushden, Wellingborough and Finedon, as well as Kettering General Hospital, St Mary’s Church and St Peters Church in Rushden and Kettering’s Salvation Army.

Information officer for the South-East Midlands Emma Connor, who is based at the Rushden British Legion branch, presented a gift to Veteran Jack and said: “It was lovely to see Jack unwrap his present, he was so grateful.

“Jack has no family at all, he sees carers four times a day and I try to see him at least once a week.”

Doris, ex-land girl, receiving her gift

Home Instead co-owner Rosina Darnell said: “We love that the Be a Santa to a Senior campaign allows us to reach out to older people in our community who, perhaps, would really appreciate knowing that local people are thinking about them this Christmas.”

And Rosina added: “We would like to thank everyone who has donated to our Be a Santa to a Senior campaign this year.

“To have received 200 plus gifts is a massive achievement.”

The Be a Santa to a Senior’ campaign is a way of giving back to the community, by sprinkling happiness and festive cheer to seniors in the area who may not have any or many people around them at Christmas.

For more information on ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ or to find about services offered by Home Instead Senior Care in East Northants, call 01933 678775 or visit https://www.homeinstead.co.uk/eastnorthants.