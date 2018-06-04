Wellingborough academy goes from inadequate to good in just 18 months

A school has gone from being inadequate to good in all areas in just 18 months.

Ofsted rated Wrenn Academy in Wellingborough as inadequate when inspectors visited in October 2016.

But following another inspection last month, its rating has jumped to good and school principal Steve Elliott couldn’t be happier.

A letter from Mr Elliott to parents said: “I am proud to announce that following our recent Ofsted inspection on the 9th and 10th May 2018, the four inspectors unanimously agreed Wrenn School’s overall effectiveness as good in all categories.

“To be recognised as the most improved school in the county for progress, a top 20 per cent performing school in the UK and in 18 months improved from inadequate to good, is testimony to the brilliant staff, students, governors and parents that we have at Wrenn.

“This is the reward for the hard work, dedication, passion and belief in our values.

“All our stakeholders have played their part, it has been a huge team effort.”

Inspectors said the headteacher has brought about considerable improvements to all aspects of the school since the last inspection.

They said leaders know the school’s strengths and weaknesses well and they take swift and effective action to tackle areas needing improvement.

Inspectors also noted that the sixth form is a strength of the school, teaching is very strong in some subject areas and whole-school attendance is improving.

The inspectors’ report said: “Since the headteacher took up his post in 2015, the school has improved considerably.

“Improvements have accelerated since the last inspection.

“The headteacher is passionate about the school and determined to bring about further improvements.

“He is ably supported by an effective leadership team that shares his vision and ambition.”

The report mentioned The Education Trust Fellowship (TEFT), which took over the school in September 2013 until asking to transfer all its schools back to the education authority.

The regional schools commissioner has been in the process of finding a new trust for the school to join since March 2017.

Inspectors noted: “TEFT has not provided effective support or challenge.

“The considerable improvements in all areas of the school are the result of the hard work and dedication of leaders and staff in the school.”

Looking ahead, Mr Elliott’s letter said: “Not only is the future of Wrenn School secure; with the support from the new sponsors at Creative Education Trust Wrenn School will continue to thrive.

“As you read the overwhelming positive comments you will see that there are still a couple of areas for improvement and we will continue to make sure that every student should have access to an outstanding education in a safe and caring environment.

“We will raise further the aspirations, expectations and values of every student and member of staff.

“This will remain our priority over the next four years.” And his letter concluded: “This is the next stage of our great journey ahead, we are changing lives and I am so proud to be part of a genuine community school that makes a difference and really cares.”