Weldon woman scoops £250,000 football jackpot

A woman from Weldon has 250,000 reasons to celebrate after bagging a football jackpot prize.

Sky Bet said Debbie Spencer from the village scooped a quarter-of-a-million pounds in the Super 6 competition after correctly predicting six scores at the weekend.

With final whistles sounding around the country she still needed three injury-time goals to claim the windfall.

A late own goal by Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac meant her prediction of a 2-1 win for the Gunners at Huddersfield came in.

But it was the drama at Southampton’s clash with Cardiff that saw her name read out by Jeff Stelling on Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday show.

With Cardiff leading 1-0 and Debbie still needing two goals for her prediction of a 2-1 win for the Welsh side, Jack Stephens’ 91st minute strike levelled it a 1-1.

And when Kenneth Zohore scored the winner moments later for Cardiff, she was crowned the Super 6 winner.

A Sky Bet spokesman said: “Ultimately, it was Zohore’s late goal that gave Debbie 250,000 reasons to celebrate.”

Debbie’s correct predictions were:

Crystal Palace 1-1 West Ham

Huddersfield 1-2 Arsenal

Liverpool 3-0 Bournemouth

Southampton 1-2 Cardiff

Watford 1-0 Everton

Derby 2-0 Hull