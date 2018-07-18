Weldon Pre-School celebrates top rating from inspectors

Weldon Pre-School has been rated as ‘Outstanding’ following its latest Ofsted inspection.

A spokesman for the not-for-profit pre-school, which caters for two to four-year-olds, said they were particularly pleased with the glowing report provided by the inspector.

She added: “The report highlights the enthusiastic and inspirational teaching skills that all staff display, as well as the lively, busy and productive atmosphere at Pre-School, where children are excited to join in with the wide variety of activities that are available to them. The inspector goes on to compliment the behaviour of the ‘confident and motivated’ children who ‘flourish’ at Weldon Pre-School.”

Judith Spear, chairman of Weldon Pre-School’s management committee, said: “We are obviously delighted with the findings of the Ofsted report.

“Our small team of staff works so very hard every day to not only transform Weldon Village Hall into an exciting early years learning environment, but to come up with new and creative ways to inspire, teach and nurture our children.

“The report’s findings support the positive feedback that we hear from our parents and carers on a daily basis, so it’s lovely to have the team’s hard work officially recognised.

“We’re a not-for-profit Pre-School so we rely on fundraising to ensure that we can continue to provide such a valuable resource for the community.

“In spite of funding cuts, Weldon Pre-School has gone from strength-to-strength over the last couple of years.

“This is all thanks to the hard work and commitment of our fantastic teaching staff, the support of our parents and carers, and most importantly, thanks to our children, who keep us all on our toes and make every day an adventure.”

For more information, find the pre-school on Facebook or email manager@weldonpreschool.co.uk.