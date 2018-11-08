Weldon man’s model First World War tank goes on display

A Weldon man built a replica First World War tank to mark 100 years since the end of the conflict.

Dick Priem, a Weldon parish councillor and Royal British Legion member, built the Mark IV tank in his back garden in Oundle Road.

Dick drew on his extensive experience as a technical illustrator and engineer to build the tank, complete with moving turrets.

After weeks of construction the tank, which has space for six adults inside, is now on the village green overlooking the war memorial.

Dick, who was helped by people including fellow Royal British Legion member Geoff Cunnington, said: “I wanted to do something to mark the centenary of the ending of the First World War.

“It has taken a lot of work but has finally come together.”

The tank will be on display as part of the Remembrance events on Sunday, November 11.

An invitation has been extended to villagers from all generations with links to Weldon and Priors Hall who want to join in the events to mark the centenary of the ending of the war.

An afternoon of entertainment will be followed by a candlelit procession from the cricket club ending in the lighting of a beacon on the village green in Weldon’s Stamford Road at 7pm.

The celebrations will run from noon to 4pm at Weldon Village Hall following the laying of wreaths at the village war memorial and service at St Mary’s Church.

There will be activities for children in a marquee, a singalong with ukulele player Sara Spade from 1.15 to about 2pm, and a display of military vehicles plus the parish’s very own replica Mark IV tank.

During the afternoon trench-style food will be available plus tea and cake.

Weldon Parish Council is actively supporting the events which are being coordinated by Weldon’s branch of the Royal British Legion.

Any donations will boost this year’s Poppy Appeal.

At 2.30pm a coach will ferry people to the memorial just outside Weldon which remembers the 401 st USAF Squadron for a short service of remembrance.