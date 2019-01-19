Weldon log cabins to provide tourist haven at rural idyll

The growing tourist industry in the north of the county is set to be boosted after Corby Council gave permission for three new log cabins at a pretty rural site near Weldon.

The scheme will see the cabins placed on land next to an isolated lake behind Trip Advisor ‘exceptional’ rated B&B Laundimer House, Bears Lane at Bakersfield Airfield.

They will be let out to holidaymakers who want to see some of the hidden gems that Northamptonshire has to offer.

The applicants had originally wanted to have six log cabins but that application was withdrawn.

Their application states: “The proposal is to develop a small area within the beautiful countryside of north Northamptonshire that will add a valuable asset to our local business, local tourism trade, and offer employment to local labour.”

A report by Corby Council planning officer Jonathan Pavey Smith says: “The design and layout of the proposed development minimises its impact on the local environment while providing alternative accommodation to people wishing to stay at the existing bed and breakfast.

“The three log cabins will allow the successful business to expand into another tourist market.

“It is therefore our opinion that the proposal is in line with the above-mentioned policies.

“The log cabins’ design has been carefully chosen to mitigate their impact on the local environment.”

The application was supported by several letters from B&B guests who were impressed by the surroundings and service at Laundimer House.