Weekend of sun and thunderstorms predicted for Northamptonshire as heatwave sizzles on

Northamptonshire is set to enjoy a warm weekend as the ongoing heatwave stretches on until Sunday.

Clear skies and almost no wind could see the county bathed in temperatures as high as 24 degrees Celcius.

The summery mini-heatwave also marks the beginning of hayfever season as the pollen count is at its highest for the year so far.

The heat is expected to reach a highpoint today (April 19) at 3pm with temperatures of 24 degrees Celcius, with another warm night to follow according to the Met Office.

Tomorrow, the sun will be broken up by patches of cloud at around 3pm but high temperatures of 21 degrees are expected.

Into the weekend, more cloud cover is predicted for Saturday. BBC Weather is also predicting thunderstorms by 2pm but temperatures could still reach as high as 20 degrees.

Things will cool down by Sunday with highs of 17 degrees and significantly more cloud and wind.

By Monday, there is a high chance of rain in the afternoon and temperatures will be back down to around 13 degrees Celcius.