Week of noise nuisance awareness in Kettering

Kettering Council is stepping up its bid to tackle noise nuisance as part of Noise Action Week.

The authority is using the week, which runs until May 26, to raise awareness of the effect of noise on health and wellbeing on residents.

The council will be increasing awareness on social media, visiting licensed premises and promoting the council’s investigation service.

It deals with noise complaints such as excessive dog barking, loud music/TV, building work, unreasonable noise from licensed premises and various other unreasonable noise behaviour.

In the last year, the council has used new powers to seize noise making equipment from six nuisance properties.

Cllr Ian Jelley, Kettering Council’s portfolio holder for environment, said: “Noise nuisance can have a real impact on the health of the people of Kettering and their communities.

“The majority of neighbours we speak to don’t know that they are causing excessive noise.

“Noise Action Week is a great opportunity for us to raise awareness of this issue and we’d encourage anyone who is suffering from this to let us know.”

Noisy perpetrators have been issued with three Criminal Behaviour Orders which, if breached, can result in five years in prison and an unlimited fine.

Kettering is one of the few local authorities to provide an out of hours response service for nuisance.

The council’s noise officer can be contacted on Friday and Saturday nights between 6pm and 2am on 01536 416005.

The council also subscribes to the NoiseApp, which allows users to record nuisance noise details to help them take action.

Residents can also report noise issues at www.kettering.gov.uk/noise.

Shirley Plenderleith, head of public services at Kettering Council, said: “Our Environmental Protection Team leads the way in using new powers given under the 2014 Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act and are frequently

approached for advice and guidance from authorities all over the country.

“We are always looking to embrace new technologies, and provide several options to help tackle noise nuisance across the borough.”

Noise is a leading environmental nuisance which can directly link to chronic health conditions such as, sleep disturbance, cardiovascular effects, poorer work and school performance, and hearing impairment.

Noise is second only to air pollution as an environmental killer, affecting approximately 3,000 people a year in Europe.