Week of celebrations for Northamptonshire Healthcare Foundation Trust

As the NHS celebrates its 70th birthday, Northamptonshire Healthcare Foundation Trust (NHFT) is taking the opportunity to thank those who contribute to the on-going work of the trust.

The week of celebrations includes NHFT staff attending the Royal College of Nursing Awards today (Wednesday) and Health Service Journal Patient Safety awards next week (July 9).

There will also be a recruitment event on Saturday (July 7).

Chief executive Angela Hillery said: “Without the dedicated staff and clinicians and the valuable input of patients, carers, governors and members we would not be able to deliver the outstanding care we are so proud of.”

Two trust teams are heading to the Royal College of Nursing’s annual award ceremony today (Wednesday) in London.

They are shortlisted in two categories: Rebecca Goadsby is in the running for Student Nurse of the Year, while Lindsay Bennett and the Prevention and Management of Violence and Aggression (PMVA) team are up for the Mental Health Nursing award for their pilot study of body worn cameras for staff on inpatient wards.

The PMVA team has also been shortlisted for an HSJ Patient Safety Award for the body worn camera project and will find out the final result at the ceremony in Manchester on July 9.

As part of the birthday week the trust is also holding a recruitment open day at Romic House at Unit 4 in Garrard Way, Kettering, on Saturday (July 7) between 9am and 6pm to find out about opportunities to work within their intermediate care team.

Clinical lead Paula Love said: “This is an exciting opportunity for dedicated, experienced and highly motivated professionals to join our team to deliver diverse care in an ever challenging, yet rewarding way across Northamptonshire.”

Senior Sister Sherrie Hill, who works in the team, said: “When I joined ICT as a Band Five I didn’t know if I wanted to be a nurse anymore, my morale was at an all-time low.

“However, I quickly realised ICT nursing was different from anything I’d ever experienced before, we offer patients the opportunity to stay at home and recognise when they need to be admitted.

“Shortly after joining ICT I rediscovered my passion for nursing, five years on this still continues.”

Attraction payments of £3,000 are available for qualified nurses and physiotherapists.

To take advantage of this opportunity pre-register online for an interview by visiting our current vacancies nursing section at www.NHFT.work.