Week of Action tackles traffic and trouble hot-spots in Corby

Corby Council teamed up with the police for a week of action to tackle town issues such as speeding, road safety near schools, and dog fouling among others.

A spokesman for Corby Council said: “Some of the main activity that has been put in place to help tackle issues that the community feel is a priority has included speed gun operations, door-knocking in Stanion to speak to residents regarding any concerns they have around community safety and crime and disorder, and education sessions focused on road safety in rural schools.

“A small scale dog fouling initiative has also been undertaken in Priors Hall, in response to local concern around the levels of dog fouling seen on the development.

“Activity included early-morning patrols by the Council Neighbourhood Warden Team and additional patrolling by local Police Community Support Officers and the Borough Council Street Scene Team.

“This will be followed up by an anti fouling stencilling campaign using a chalk based spray that is environmentally friendly and will be eventually wash away by the rain.”

Rural Policing Team Sgt Darron Bishop said: “The Week of Action is a great opportunity for the public to speak with the officers from their Local Neighbourhood Team and let us know what the issues are in their community and what they would like the Police and our partners to concentrate on in the coming months.

“The current priorities for the rural areas were decided on by the local community and these events also give us the opportunity to feedback what action we have taken to tackle these issues.”

Corby Council’s Cllr Bob Eyles, said: “It is vital that we understand our communities, get feedback from them on what they feel are priorities and issues within their neighbourhoods and then put in place activity to tackle these issues. Our residents are the ones that understand their local areas the best and I’m pleased that along with the Police we can listen and work with them through these Weeks of Action.”