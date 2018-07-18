Wedding venue at Kettering’s crematorium set to open

Bookings are now being taken for a new wedding venue at Kettering’s crematorium.

A licence has been granted to hold wedding ceremonies in the Edgar Newman Ceremony Room and Garden Pavilion at Warren Hill in Rothwell Road.

The wedding venue is taking bookings.

Planning permission was approved in February, which has allowed the building of a new pavilion, landscaped garden and new signage.

Cllr Ian Jelley, Kettering Council’s portfolio holder for strategic delivery, said: “This is a great idea to improve the services we provide for local people, to make even better use of one of our best assets and to earn additional income for the council.

“I am confident that the team, which already runs an excellent value for money service, can also sensitively and professionally run a wedding venue at Warren Hill.

“We hope to see our first wedding at Warren Hill soon.”

The council had been approached, following its revamp of the crematorium in 2014, asking if the venue was available for weddings and civil partnership ceremonies.

The idea was tested on the registration service and on funeral directors, as regular users of the current venue.

The council says the County Registration Service was particularly positive about the attractive East Lodge Gardens and how it would make an ideal outdoor wedding venue.

Weddings and funerals will not be held on the same day.

Shirley Plenderleith, head of public services at Kettering Council, said: “Warren Hill is a large, modern facility, just off the A14, and within easy reach of a large population and we are looking forward to holding weddings at our site.

“Warren Hill has capacity at the weekends especially and we have taken a suggestion from customers as a venue to host weddings.

“We hope that, on the back of proving we can run one of the best funeral venues in the country, we can equally successfully provide a great wedding experience as well.”

The venue offers a “light and airy” room capable of holding 135 people, free car parking, toilet facilities, disabled access, and modern music facilities in situ.

A variety of hotel facilities are nearby.

Work has also taken place to create an adjacent garden area suitable for wedding photographs and a pavilion for outdoor ceremonies, whilst continuing its role as a garden of peace and reflection, in support of the bereavement service.

On Saturday July 28, from 11am to 1pm, Warren Hill’s ceremony room and garden pavilion will be set out as they would be for a wedding ceremony and staff will be on hand to show you around and answer any questions you may have at their open day.

For further information and to enquire about holding a wedding service at Warren Hill visit www.warrenhillweddings.co.uk, email warrenhill@kettering.gov.uk or call 01536 535991.