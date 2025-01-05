Weather: School closures announced as Met Office forecast shows how snow and rain will move across UK tomorrow

By Jessica Martin
Published 5th Jan 2025, 18:18 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
As some schools announce they will be closed tomorrow, we take a look at who decides if schools should close and how schools inform parents of any closures.

With the current cold snap in the UK, parents may be wondering whether their child's school will be open on January 6.

So far, schools in Calderdale, the Calder Learning Trust, and Halifax, Wood Bank School, as well as Leeds City College, have said they will be closed tomorrow due to the weather.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We will be updating this page with any further school closures across the UK.

Here’s all you need to know about snow days, including who decides if schools should close and how parents will be informed of closures.

Is my school closed because of snow?

Schools have different ways of letting parents know of any updates, like their own apps or messaging services.

Sometimes decisions on closures can be made quite late if circumstances change.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Department of Education advises parents to regularly check their email, school app or school social media accounts for any updates.

Who decides if schools should close?

Schools and other education settings have their own plans and policies on dealing with adverse weather conditions.

It’s up to schools to decide whether to open or close or based on their own risk assessment, taking local issues into account.

Driving in the snow.Driving in the snow.
Driving in the snow. | Ian Forsyth / Getty Images

What should schools consider when deciding on closures?

Factors that could be considered when deciding whether a school should close include:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
  • Staffing levels

When travel disruption stops teachers getting to work, meaning staffing levels can’t be met.

  • Safety conditions

The safety of school buildings are taken into account, for example the temperature in the building.

If schools do decide to close, they should consider temporarily moving to remote learning until it’s safe to reopen.

If a parent believes it’s unsafe to travel, they should inform the school as soon as possible with details on why their child can’t attend (in line with the school's absence policy).

Related topics:SchoolsParentsTeachersDepartment of EducationMet OfficeCalderdaleHalifaxWorkVideoSnowfall

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice