Weather: School closures announced as Met Office forecast shows how snow and rain will move across UK tomorrow
With the current cold snap in the UK, parents may be wondering whether their child's school will be open on January 6.
So far, schools in Calderdale, the Calder Learning Trust, and Halifax, Wood Bank School, as well as Leeds City College, have said they will be closed tomorrow due to the weather.
We will be updating this page with any further school closures across the UK.
Here’s all you need to know about snow days, including who decides if schools should close and how parents will be informed of closures.
Is my school closed because of snow?
Schools have different ways of letting parents know of any updates, like their own apps or messaging services.
Sometimes decisions on closures can be made quite late if circumstances change.
The Department of Education advises parents to regularly check their email, school app or school social media accounts for any updates.
Who decides if schools should close?
Schools and other education settings have their own plans and policies on dealing with adverse weather conditions.
It’s up to schools to decide whether to open or close or based on their own risk assessment, taking local issues into account.
What should schools consider when deciding on closures?
Factors that could be considered when deciding whether a school should close include:
- Staffing levels
- Safety conditions
The safety of school buildings are taken into account, for example the temperature in the building.
If schools do decide to close, they should consider temporarily moving to remote learning until it’s safe to reopen.
If a parent believes it’s unsafe to travel, they should inform the school as soon as possible with details on why their child can’t attend (in line with the school's absence policy).
