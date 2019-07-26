New record set for Northants as temperatures peak at more than 38C yesterday during UK heatwave

A new all-time weather record was set in Northamptonshire yesterday as we sizzled in 38C heat.

It is believed that temperatures exceeded all previous records across the county yesterday (Thursday) as the heatwave intensified across the UK.

According to local weather expert Jamie @NNweather, a local independent weather station in Rushden reached 38.5 yesterday at around 4pm.

Corby hit 37.9C, Kettering 37.9C and Daventry 36.1C.

@NNweather tweeted: "It's safe to say that temperatures in some parts of the county today have surpassed the record of 36.7C set in Raunds in 1911."

Just after 3pm today (Friday), the Met Office announced a provisional new record for the highest temperature in UK.

Official temperatures for yesterdayreached 38.1 Celsius in Cambridge, setting a new current record for the highest July temperature.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Following yesterday’s exceptionally hot weather, provisional figures received by the Met Office today could challenge the UK’s highest temperature on record.

"Today the Met Office observations team has received a new provisional figure of 38.7 Celsius from Cambridge University Botanic Garden.

"The current highest temperature on record for the UK is 38.5 Celsius, recorded in Faversham in August 2003.

"The temperature recorded yesterday at Cambridge University Botanic Garden will require quality control and analysis over the next few days and if validated, would become the highest temperature officially recorded in the UK."

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for the weekend for heavy rain which is currently in place from 9am Saturday to 3pm Sunday.