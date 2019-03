A knife amnesty has started in Wellingborough today as part of a week-long national campaign to reduce knife crime.

Weapons can be handed at the front counter of Wellingborough police station between 10am and 4pm until Saturday.

Wellingborough PCSO Paul Hurst tweeted a photo showing some of the items handed in since the start of 2019.

Among the blades are two axes, a samurai sword, a machete, various kitchen knives and a hunting-style knife.

The nationwide campaign is called Operation Sceptre.