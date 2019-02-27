“We thought it was a can!”: live war bomb found in village near Rushden

A man shook what he thought was a can after digging it up in a village near Rushden - only to be told it was a live Second World War bomb.

Hayley Cox and the dad of four of her five children, Paul Seamarks, were clearing some land behind Hayley’s home in Wymington yesterday afternoon (Tuesday).

But when they were raking some mud they came across quite the unexpected.

Hayley, 32, said: “We were just raking it getting ready to put some topsoil on and a bit of metal got stuck to the rake.

“I didn’t know what it was.

“Paul picked it up and shook it, he thought it was a can or something.

“One of our neighbours does a bit of metal detecting and knows about these things so we got him to have a look and he said it was a Second World War bomb.

“They were really excited but we were a bit worried!”

Hayley called 101 and told Bedfordshire Police about it and they asked her to send in pictures of their find.

She then rang 999 and police called the Army to send the bomb squad to the scene. They arrived at her house later that evening and X-rayed it four times.

Hayley said: “It hadn’t been disturbed for so long that it could have been very dangerous.

“Everyone was really worried about being evacuated and it did scare me a bit.

“It was so close to the house and it could have gone off at any point.

“It’s not what you expect to find in your back garden.”

The Wymington woman said she was told by officers it was a live bomb and that they believed it was German.

She added that it was taken away to either be detonated or made safe to put in a museum.

She said: “I woke up this morning still a bit shell-shocked.

“What are the chances of that happening?”

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: We were called at around 5.30pm yesterday evening after a suspected World War Two shell was discovered at an address in High Street, Wymington.

“Officers attended and an expert Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was also called to the scene.

“The device was removed from the scene shortly after 10pm for safe disposal.”