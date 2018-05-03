‘We shouldn’t have to live like this’ says Finedon family-of-six living in one-bedroom flat

A young couple and four children have been crammed into a one-bedroom flat in Finedon for more than a year.

The local authority tenants say they have applied to live in more than 50 houses run by Wellingborough Homes but have been knocked back from them all.

Four children are crammed into this one bedroom in the flat in Finedon

Gavin Crouch, 35, and Victoria Mercer, 27 have to sleep in a double bed in their lounge.

Victoria’s eldest daughter, 10, sleeps in a single bed in the bedroom where there is also another single bed shared by her six-year-old daughter and his sister, aged seven.

Her three-year-old daughter sleeps on a mattress squashed on the floor.

Their problems started in November 2016 when Victoria and her children, fleeing a relationship that had become acrimonious, moved out of her three-bedroom council house in Wellingborough.

The tiny flat where a family of six is living

She says she asked Wellingborough Homes to remove her ex from the tenancy so the family could return home but they refused, so with him still able to live there and walk in at any point, she was advised by the police not to return.

So in January 2017 she temporarily moved in with her friend, now partner, Gavin Crouch, who had a one-bedroom flat in Finedon.

And the whole family has been there ever since.

They have no garden and no bath and were unable to have a Christmas tree because there was nowhere to put it.

Victoria said: “We couldn’t get the kids into the school here so I have to get them on the bus every day to go to school.

“We don’t have a bath. The kids don’t have any privacy.

“When one of them wakes up at 4.45am, we are all awake.

“We’re both suffering from depression because of our living situation.”

Gavin has a serious chronic lung condition and cannot work so the family has no hope of saving a deposit or affording private rental accomodation.

Worse still, almost £3,000 in arrears run up after Victoria had left the property in Wellingborough are jointly in her name so she is classed as being partly responsible for them.

The family is classed as being in Band B which is the second category in order of priority.

They are allowed to bid on all homes that come up on the Keyways site run by Wellingborough Homes, the firm to which Wellingborough Council has devolved its statuory housing obligations.

But if someone else believed to have greater need than them bids on the property, they will be given priority.

They have contacted all their local councillors, their MP and several housing advice charities and now say they have nowhere to turn.

A statement from Wellingborough Homes said: “We are aware that Victoria Mercer vacated her previous tenancy due to a relationship breakdown.

“Where there is any dispute concerning a joint tenancy we advise customers to obtain legal advice as this is not something that we are able to determine.

“Housing law states that joint tenants are joint and severally liable for the tenancy including rent payments which is highlighted in the tenancy agreement.

“If any of our tenants are inadequately housed they are able to join the local authority housing list and bid for eligible properties through the Choice Based Lettings scheme which in this case is Keyways.

“We are aware that Mr Crouch and Ms Mercer are registered with Keyways.

“Homes are allocated through Keyways according to the local authority’s allocations policy which is based on housing need.”

Wellingborough Council did not respond to a request for comment.

Their housing policy states that only two children of the same gender under 16, or of different genders under 10 are required to share a room.