'We miss her so much': Corby family's dog still missing after two weeks

A Corby family are desperate to be reunited with their dog who has been missing for two weeks.

Biscuit, a two-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier and bull Mastiff cross went missing from the Wynne family's back garden in at 7pm on January 10.

After going missing from Norse Walk near Danesholme, there has been an army of people out looking for Biscuit and hoping she will be found.

"We miss her so much and are desperate for some news that will help bring her back home to us," said Michelle Wynne.

"We have flyers up all around the surrounding areas and have set up a Facebook group ‘Bring Biscuit Back’ to raise awareness – the support we have so far received has been amazing.

"We just want her home safely."

Despite some sightings of similar looking dogs, none were confirmed as Biscuit.

The Wynnes are offering a cash reward for any information leading to the pet's safe return.

"Biscuit is such a loveable, friendly and good-natured dog," said Michelle.

"I can’t stand to think of her out in the cold on her own, scared and lonely."

Biscuit is microchipped, has been spayed and was originally wearing a turquoise collar when she was last seen although this may now have been lost.

Anyone with information can contact the Wynnes on 07540 265794, via the 'Bring Biscuit Back' Facebook group or via www.doglost.co.uk.