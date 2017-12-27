We’ll collect your bins as soon as we can, says Kettering Council

Kettering Council says it wil collect bins as soon as it can after some collections were cancelled because of the weather.

The council has suspended all grey bin collections today and tomorrow to be able to concentrate on the black general waste, dry recycling red boxes and blue bins due to the additional waste generated over the Christmas period.

All residents are advised to leave their bins out.

All crews have been deployed and are collecting Wednesday’s black bins, red boxes (paper) and blue bins.

A council spokesman said: “Unfortunately we have had to suspend all collections in the Desborough area due to the A14 being closed this morning and the weather conditions at the time preventing difficulty with loading the bins.

“All general waste bins due to be collected today in Desborough will be rescheduled for collection tomorrow with Thursday’s collections due tomorrow.

“We are unable to collect in some areas e.g. tight streets and cul-de-sacs due to the conditions and parked vehicles restricting access.

“Again please can you leave all bins out and we will return as soon as possible and when conditions improve.”