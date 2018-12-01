We did it! Charity founder’s thanks as she hits £3m milestone

Kind-hearted local people have helped a Wellingborough cancer charity hit a huge fundraising milestone.

Crazy Hats was founded by Glennis Hooper who set up the charity after she was diagnosed with cancer 17 years ago.

Glennis Hooper of Crazy Hats

And this month, she revealed that Crazy Hats had raised an enormous £3m to support breast cancer care in our local hospitals.

The charity holds an annual walk around Wicksteed Park which this year raised more than £50,000. Over the years, the charity has donated nearly £1m to KGH, £900,000 to NGH and £60,000 to Leicester Royal Infirmary.

“We are absolutely thrilled to officially announce that Crazy Hats has now reached and passed the £3 million mark.✨

“Thank you so, so much to everyone who has contributed to this amazing amount over the past 17 years.

“What an achievement!

“We were invited to have lunch and celebrate with the past three men’s captains of Rushden Golf Club who each, in their term of office, chose to support us - raising an incredible £9,330.

“It was the latest donation from the 2017 captain, Warren Brown, that enabled Crazy Hats to reach this fantastic milestone.

“Our celebrations will take place early in 2019 - watch this space as we have something quite crazy planned!”

