Watch the moment Kettering driver forgets new two-way system

This is the moment a driver had a lucky escape after forgetting about Kettering's new two-way system.

The footage was captured by driving instructor Les Jones in Eskdaill Street at about 11.30am yesterday (Wednesday).

The driver stops before a car in the correct lane faces them and has to stop.

The driver turns left from Rockingham Road and, despite three cars facing in the opposite direction and signs clearly saying it was two-way, indicates to move into what was previously the right-hand lane of the one-way system.

Fortunately nothing was coming as they went around the bend - but despite Les furiously beeping his horn they stayed in the lane until they got to the traffic lights on the corner of Montagu Street.

It was only when a car turning left from Montagu Street had to stop did the driver realise they were on the wrong side of the road.

Kettering man Les, 71, said: "I just could not believe it.

The driver moves into the right-hand lane despite arrows on the road showing traffic would come the other way.

"When she turned left there were three cars coming the other way.

"She was really lucky that nothing was coming until she got to the end of the road."

Les, who has been a driving instructor for 30 years, posted the video on Facebook yesterday evening.

It's been viewed 57,000 times and had almost 700 shares.

Les said: "I think it's happened before but the roadworks have been there for 17 weeks, anyone from the area must have known.

"I've had people coming on Facebook saying they're glad they've seen it because they would have done the same thing."