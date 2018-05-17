WATCH: Spot lookalike from Geddington in Royal Wedding spoof speech video

It’s been a busy few months for this Kate Middleton lookalike from Geddington.

Heidi Agan became a lookalike in 2012 after customers where she worked as a waitress at Frankie and Benny’s in Kettering kept telling her how much she looked like the Duchess of Cambridge.

With striking similarities to Kate, she now makes a career from looking like Prince William’s wife and recently featured in a ‘hen do’ photoshoot for Meghan Markle at Aintree.

The build-up to the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s third child saw Heidi, who used to be in Corby and now lives in Geddington, sporting a baby bump for her lookalike work.

And she has now appeared in a Youtube video posted by Radio One which sees McFly’s Tom Fletcher deliver ‘the greatest Royal wedding groom’s speech of all time... if only HRH Prince Harry had thought of it first.’

Heidi can be seen on the far left of the screen, sat on the top table next to her lookalike husband Prince William while listening and laughing to Prince Harry’s speech.

For more information on Heidi and her job as a Royal lookalike, go to www.lookalikekatemiddleton.co.uk.