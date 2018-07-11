Watch Raunds school's brilliant Three Lions rendition

World Cup fever has well and truly struck at Raunds Park Infant School.

The countdown to England's semi-final is on and students and staff have created their own version of Three Lions in support of Gareth Southgate's boys.

A screengrab from the video.

School PE lead Richard Bosworth came up with the idea after watching the quarter-final win over Sweden back on Sunday and has been co-ordinating the video since.

He said: "Some of the players' names in the song are a bit outdated now so I thought we'd re-write it with some of the current names.

"The kids here are really into the World Cup and they've loved it."

Producing the video, which has involved all of the school's near-120 pupils and staff, has taken two days.

The school had previously held a World Cup day with everyone wearing football kits and the school choir sang "It's Coming Home" at the school fete last week.

Sport is a big part of life at the school with every single Year 2 pupil competing in an event this year and 80 per cent of pupils across the school.

The school also recently finished as a runner-up in the Northamptonshire Sport Outstanding School Sports Premium award.