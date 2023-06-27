WATCH: Explosion heard in Northampton town centre as bomb squad deals with 'suspicious object'

An explosion has been heard in Northampton town centre as emergency services and the bomb squad deals with a “suspicious object”.

Police were first called to Market Square at around 9.30am today (Tuesday June 27). Several cordons were put in place, businesses in the area were evacuated and people were told to avoid the area. A fire engine and ambulances are also on scene.

The EOD arrived on scene around 11am to complete a “controlled assessment”. Police warned that people could hear a “loud bang”, which they said was “expected and nothing to worry about”.

The explosion happened at the top of Market Square.

At around 11.30am, a loud bang was heard in the town centre. See the video above. The attention was focused an object in the doorway on the Army careers centre at the top of Market Square, on the Parade.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit have arrived at the scene and are carrying out a controlled assessment of the suspicious object that has been found.

"Members of the public in the local area may hear a loud bang in the next 30 minutes but this is expected and will be nothing to worry about.

"We hope to resolve this incident soon but would continue to advise people to avoid the area for the time being.

"Thank you for your patience.”

The force also previously said the evacuations are a “precaution” and "there is no wider risk to the public”.

Stagecoach buses will terminate before the town centre “until further notice” and the bus station is closed.

The Grosvenor Centre is also closed off.

