Watch as driver goes the wrong way around major Kettering roundabout

This is the moment a motorist swerved to avoid a car going the wrong way around a busy Kettering roundabout.

The hair-raising dash-cam footage was captured by driver Mark Beardsley, who had a lucky escape just off Junction 9 of the A14.

The Toyota was travelling anti-clockwise into traffic on the roundabout.

Mark, 23, was driving home on the westbound carriageway at about 4pm on Sunday (February 24) when he exited the dual carriageway to go into town past the Odeon.

But as he went past the exit to re-join the A14 a red Toyota Aygo came in the opposite direction, causing Mark to swerve to avoid a head-on crash.

Mark said: "I just came off the A14 to go into Kettering and I had to swerve quite late, it was only at the last second.

"It was a bit of a surprise. You don't expect someone to do that."

Footage of the incident has been shared more than 250 times on Facebook but has not been reported to the police.

The car was driven by an elderly man and Mark urged them to be "a bit more careful".

