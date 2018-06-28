Waste contractor fined for not finishing collection round in East Northants

A council has hit its waste contractor with a £7,000 fine after it failed to finish a garden waste collection round.

East Northamptonshire Council issued the penalty to Kier after the contractor did not pick up all the green waste during one of its April recycling rounds.

Kier’s hefty bill comes after many low level fines have been issued recently by ENC to the contractor, with Kier incurring about ten £50 penalties each month.

From next week (July 1) the seven-year partnership between Kier and ENC comes to an end and FCC Environment will take over the waste collections in East Northants as part of a £20m seven-year deal.

Speaking at the council’s finance and performance meeting earlier this week (June 25) corporate support manager Angela Hook said missed collections had increased.

She said: “As we come to the end of the contract with Kier they have been disinclined to meet the targets so they have incurred some financial penalties and defaults.”

East Northamptonshire residents opt into the green waste service and pay a yearly charge.

The arrangements under the new FCC Environment scheme will stay the same and Kier staff will transfer over to the new contractor.

There could however be changes afoot to the county’s waste services if the proposed unitary authorities replace the current two-tier system.

Currently the boroughs and districts collect the waste and the county council manages the treatment and disposal of the rubbish.

The county authority is proposing to reduce the number of drop-in recycling centres in the area and plans for a large waste treatment centre could be on the cards.

E permits for van drivers could also be issued with a maximum of six visits per year to the recycling centres.

All Northamptonshire waste is moved on lorries and treated in neighbouring counties.