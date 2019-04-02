Wartime ice cream back at Kettering’s Wicksteed Park

A wartime ice cream made from goats milk will soon be back on sale at Kettering’s Wicksteed Park.

The popular ice cream, a rarity because of rationing, was sold from the park’s ice cream parlour in the pavilion.

The park's ice cream factory was closed when the expensive machinery broke down

The unique recipe was created during the Second World War when the park brought in a herd of goats in order to obtain milk for ice cream during the conflict.

In 2013 the park launched an appeal to try and re-create the recipe and last year Rothwell’s Ted Eassom said he believed the recipe for the park treat was lost forever.

But a version of it will be back on sale from April 6. Wicksteed Park say it will be “as close to the original as possible” using a traditional wartime recipe with a few modifications to meet new legislations.

It marks the return of Wicksteed Park ice cream almost 20 years after their factory closed in 2001 because the costs to upgrade equipment were too high.

Rachel James, head of sales and marketing at Wicksteed Park, said: “Almost two decades since our factory closed, we are proud to announce that the ice cream will be based on the original recipe and is once again available to purchase here at Wicksteed Park.

“We know how much our customers have loved this throughout the years, so we’re excited to be able to bring a touch of history back and remind some of our long serving visitors of the unique taste.

“What’s more you’ll have a choice of two flavours - vanilla and raspberry ripple.”

The original Wicksteed Park ice cream factory had opened in 1955 to keep up with the demand of the sweet delight.

To make the new ice cream the park has teamed up with two local businesses.

Family firm Ganders Goat, based in Cottingham near Corby, will join Wicksteed Park to produce the ice cream and Northampton’s Gallones will help with the set-up of the parlour.