Warrant issued for on-the-run Corby man

A Corby man is wanted by the courts to face charges of possession of a class A drug.

Ross Laird, 39, of Clydesdale Road, Corby had pleaded not guilty to the possession charge, and to taking part in a burglary at the Ex-Servicemen’s Club in Lloyds Road, at a hearing in October.

The burglary charge has now been discontinued.

However, he failed to turn up at Wellingborough Magistrates court for the drug possession trial on November 13 and magistrates issued a warrant for his arrest.

If you know where he is, phone police on 999.