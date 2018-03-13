Warning over ‘handbag dippers’ after theft in Wellingborough shopping centre

Police have issued a warning to the public after the theft of a purse in Wellingborough.

The incident took place in the Swansgate Shopping Centre between 2.30pm and 3pm yesterday (Monday).

The purse was removed from the victim’s handbag at some point between them walking from Iceland to the card shop.

One of the victim’s bank cards has since been used by the offender at a store in Silver Street.

In a neighbourhood alert, PCSO Paul Hurst said: “Sadly we have seen a spate of handbag dipping in Wellingborough town centre over the last three weeks in which elderly victims are being targeted.

“Please report any suspicious circumstances to store security or contact police on 101 (emergency 999).

“Swansgate security have been notified of these offences and will be assisting us in identifying/deterring offenders.

“Officers from the neighbourhood policing team will also be completing additional patrols in the area and distributing purse bells.”

Witnesses should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.